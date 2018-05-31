The Latest: 2016 champ Mugurza into 3rd round at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza is through to the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro.

As she did in her first-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2016 champion again impressed with her ease of movement around the court.

Muguruza and Ferro exchanged breaks of serve at the start of the second set. But the third-seeded Spaniard broke her 257th-ranked opponent again in the seventh game to take the lead and closed out the win with her first match point on Ferro’s serve two games later.

11:30 a.m.

Play is underway at Roland Garros, with top-ranked Rafael Nadal and three-time champion Serena Williams both scheduled to compete in the second round at the French Open.

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 women’s champion, is already on court, playing French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro for a spot in the third round.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 11th men’s title, will play Guido Pella in the second round.

After a straight-set win in her first Grand Slam match following maternity leave, Williams will face a tougher test against 17th-seeded Ash Barty.

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova is also in action later against Donna Vekic.

The skies are sunny, with no sign of possible storms forecast for the afternoon.

