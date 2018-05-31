Neil Portnow to leave post as Grammys CEO in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Portnow will step down as president and CEO of The Recording Academy and the Grammy Awards next year.

The organization announced Thursday that Portnow chose not to “seek an extension on his current contract,” which ends next year.

He has led the academy since 2002.

Portnow was criticized at the Grammys this year when he said women need to “step up” when asked about the lack of female winners backstage. Only two female performers won awards during the live telecast.

Portnow later said his words were taken out of context and he now understands the pain his “poor choice of words” has caused. The remarks were criticized by Pink, Sheryl Crow, Katy Perry, India.Arie and others.