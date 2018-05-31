Amazon to block Australians from global websites due to tax

Open
Thursday, May 31, 2018
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Amazon will block Australians from buying from its international e-commerce websites and restrict them to a smaller local platform from July in response to new tax rules that consumer advocates fear will reduce the range of choice for customers in Australia.

Amazon said in a statement on Friday that shoppers visiting the U.S. store Amazon.com will be redirected to the Australian version, Amazon.com.au, from July 1 when Australia starts applying new tax rules.

From that date, Australia will impose a 10 percent consumption tax on online retailers for goods bought from overseas sites and shipped to Australia. The tax currently only applies to purchases above AU$1,000 ($757).

Treasurer Scott Morrison accused Amazon of being unwilling to collect Australian taxes while other online retailers worked with the system.

