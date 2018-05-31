After embassy move, Trump weighs Jerusalem consulate changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is considering giving U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman more authority over the U.S. outpost that handles Palestinian affairs.

The move comes after Trump earlier this month moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, less than a mile from the longstanding consulate.

The shift would further dampen Palestinian hopes for an independent state. Downgrading the consulate’s autonomy could further the perception the U.S. is moving toward recognizing full Israeli sovereignty over areas claimed by Palestinians for a future state.

It’s unclear exactly what changes Trump may ultimately make or when. But officials say Friedman wants the embassy in Jerusalem to subsume the consulate. Other possibilities include letting the consulate retain some day-to-day authorities while the embassy directs policy decisions.