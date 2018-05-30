Trump planning tariffs against EU on steel, aluminum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is planning to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports after failing to win concessions from the European Union.

That’s according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The people say the administration’s plans could change if the two sides are able to reach a last-minute agreement, but an announcement is expected before Friday’s deadline.

President Donald Trump announced in March he would slap a 25 percent tariff on imported steel, and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum, citing national security interests.

But he delayed the implementation for several countries, including the European Union, giving them time to negotiate a deal.

The EU has said it will retaliate if the exemptions lapse.