Top NKorean official arrives at Beijing airport on way to NY

BEIJING (AP) — A top North Korean official has arrived at Beijing’s airport on his way to a meeting in New York in hopes of trying to salvage a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Kim Yong Chol was seen at Beijing’s airport just after noon on Wednesday as he was heading to his connecting flight.

Trump and Kim Jong Un were set to meet June 12 in Singapore, but Trump last week announced he was pulling out. Since then, Trump has suggested the meeting could be back on.

Kim Yong Chol is to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He would be the highest-level North Korean official to travel to the U.S. since 2000.