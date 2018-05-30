Open
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

NEW YORK (AP) — Roseanne Barr shows no signs she will remain quiet about her firing from her popular ABC series and has highlighted supporters’ tweets criticizing the network.

Barr engaged in a series of tweets Tuesday night, hours after ABC announced it was canceling the rebooted “Roseanne” over a racist tweet by the comedian attacking Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Barr’s post-firing tweets included an apology to those who lost their jobs because of her words, but her choice of retweets struck a defiant tone. They included one post that juxtaposed an image of Jarrett with an image of a “Planet of the Apes” actor — a comparison that led to her firing.

She later tweeted that people should not defend her.

