Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

Wednesday’s indictment furthers the first criminal case to arise from a slate of sexual misconduct allegations against the former movie mogul.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, says he will “vigorously defend” against the indictment and ask a court to dismiss it. He calls the allegations “unsupported” and says that Weinstein strongly denies them.

The indictment came hours after Weinstein’s lawyer said the film producer would decline to testify before the grand jury because there wasn’t enough time to prepare him and “political pressure” made an indictment unavoidable.

Weinstein was charged Friday with raping one woman and committing a criminal sex act by compelling oral sex from another.