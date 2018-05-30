AP Top Political News at 12:37 a.m. EDT
2018-05-30
Trump plans to go ahead with steel, aluminum tariffs on EU
Day of US-NKorea meetings to salvage summit on tap in NYC
Even in surrender, Missouri governor goes out fighting
AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 official wrote memo on Comey firing
Melania Trump tweets that she’s ‘feeling great’
Trump remaking federal policy on women’s reproductive health
Kim Kardashian West goes to the White House to talk pardon
Gridlock over: Virginia lawmakers approve Medicaid expansion
Stormy’s lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case
1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona