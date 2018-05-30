AP Top Political News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

Open
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Trump plans to go ahead with steel, aluminum tariffs on EU

Day of US-NKorea meetings to salvage summit on tap in NYC

Even in surrender, Missouri governor goes out fighting

AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 official wrote memo on Comey firing

Melania Trump tweets that she’s ‘feeling great’

Trump remaking federal policy on women’s reproductive health

Kim Kardashian West goes to the White House to talk pardon

Gridlock over: Virginia lawmakers approve Medicaid expansion

Stormy’s lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case

1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

