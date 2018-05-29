Open
Close
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Holiday Hours
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Police: Suicidal man kills wife, her parents, self at home

Police: Suicidal man kills wife, her parents, self at home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man who expressed thoughts about suicide and was briefly hospitalized has returned to a Tennessee home and fatally shot his wife, her father and her stepmother before killing himself.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Monday afternoon found the four people dead in the bedroom of a home in Murfreesboro in Rutherford County.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says Sean Ganey shot his wife, Cassidy Ganey; her father, Kenny Adair; her stepmother, Shelly Lorenz-Adair; and then himself. A child was unharmed.

Deputies went to the home on Friday because of a call about a suicide threat. The sheriff says officers took Sean Ganey to a hospital and removed weapons from the home.

It’s unclear how Ganey got the weapon used in the killings.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.