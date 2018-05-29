Open
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet

Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist’s injuries

Blake Painter, ‘Deadliest Catch’ skipper, found dead in home

In ‘Solo’ stumble, a crossroads for Disney’s ‘Star Wars’

Broadway’s box office booms, with grosses and attendance up

Melissa McCarthy film promoter strikes back at Sesame Street

Box Office Top 20: ‘Solo’ tops charts with $103 million

Lawyer: Weinstein had long relationship with rape accuser

The Latest: Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after firing

