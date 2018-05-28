Ebola vaccinations begin in Congo’s northwest town of Bikoro

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials began vaccinating health workers and others on Monday in Bikoro, where Congo’s current Ebola outbreak was first declared at the beginning of May.

Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilunga traveled Monday to oversee the Ebola vaccinations of at least 10 people in Bikoro, where at least five of 12 Ebola deaths have happened.

Bikoro Hospital director Dr. Serge Ngalebato said he and other health officials were vaccinated for protection when treating Ebola patients.

Congo’s vaccination campaign, which began in Mbandaka last week, is targeting more than 1,000 health workers and contacts of the sick in three health zones.

U.N.-backed Radio Okapi reported Monday that several schools in the Iboko health zone, about 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Mbandaka, have been closed to prevent the spread of Ebola.