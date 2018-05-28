Open
Close
Monday, May 28, 2018
Holiday Hours
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Bettman: Seattle would get Vegas’ favorable expansion terms

Bettman: Seattle would get Vegas’ favorable expansion terms

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman says an NHL team in Seattle would have the same favorable expansion terms given to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bettman says the league could vote on adding its 32nd franchise in Seattle later this year, although it won’t happen in June. Bettman remains just as amazed by the Golden Knights’ inaugural season as the rest of the sports world as they host the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly both confirmed the NHL plans to keep the same rules on the next expansion draft. If it happens within the next two years, as increasingly expected, Vegas won’t have to lose any of its players.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.