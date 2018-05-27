The Latest: Overcast weather as fans prepare for Monaco GP

The Latest on one of motorsport’s busiest days (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

After days of unbroken sunshine, the weather is cloudy and somewhat windy before the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Still, it takes more to deter the Champagne-swilling fans waiting for F1’s most glamorous race to start. They are perched on apartment balconies overlooking the track or watching from yachts as the loud music reverberates around the famed harbor.

Sebastian Vettel won last year and the Ferrari driver needs another good performance to claw back his 17-point deficit to championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver has won the past two races of the season, but has his work cut out seeing as Monaco’s tight 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) course is the hardest to overtake on in F1.

Hamilton starts from third on the grid, while Vettel goes from second place and Daniel Ricciardo is on pole position, just like in 2016.

Prepare for some hair-raising incidents in the first few laps.

That’s because the Max Verstappen — Ricciardo’s Red Bull teammate — is last on the grid after crashing before Saturday’s qualifying.

He will look to carve his way through the field with his trademark aggressive driving.

One of the busiest days in motorsports has arrived.

The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. With its sparkling harbor and Champagne-swilling fans watching from huge yachts, it is the jewel in the F1 calendar. After a difficult start to his title defense, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has won the past two races and leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 17 points.

But Hamilton starts from third place on the grid behind Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo and Vettel. Ricciardo took pole position in fine style, while his teammate Max Verstappen starts from the back after crashing before qualifying even started.

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 sees the career finale of Danica Patrick at the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar. She has stolen the spotlight for “The Great American Race” — but Helio Castroneves is chasing a record-tying fourth victory in the twilight of his IndyCar career.

NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Kyle Busch has won a Cup points race at every track on the NASCAR circuit except Charlotte. But he has positioned himself to fill that void by taking pole in the No. 18 Toyota.

