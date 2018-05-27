Irish turn attention to parliament as abortion ban voted out

DUBLIN (AP) — Attention is turning to Ireland’s parliament now that the country’s citizens have voted in landslide numbers to remove the abortion ban from its constitution.

It will be up to parliament to make new laws to govern abortions now that the public has turned thumbs down on the Eighth Amendment of the constitution.

Sunday newspapers hailed the vote as bringing a new day to Ireland.

The nearly two-to-one vote ended a harsh anti-abortion regime enacted in 1983. It required doctors to regard the rights of a fetus, from the moment of conception, as equal to the rights of the mother.

In practice, it meant Irish women had to travel abroad for terminations.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s government will propose that abortions be permissible in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.