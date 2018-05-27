Open
Indians rally for wild 10-9 win over Astros

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Greg Allen homered on Brad Peacock’s first pitch in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Indians stunned the Houston Astros 10-9 on Sunday.

Allen’s first homer of the season landed in the seats in right and triggered a wild celebration for the Indians, who rallied twice to overcome another impressive performance for Jose Altuve.

Cleveland scored five runs in the ninth. Michael Brantley’s two-out RBI single off Hector Rondon tied it at 8.

Evan Gattis’ two-out homer off Dan Otero (1-1) gave Houston a 9-8 lead in the 13th, but Yonder Alonso responded with a leadoff drive against Collin McHugh in the bottom half.

Peacock (1-2) got the loss on the only pitch he threw.

Houston wasted a stellar day for Altuve, who had four hits and drove in two runs. The reigning AL MVP had a streak of 10 consecutive hits, breaking his own club record, before he lined out to center in the ninth.

