Authorities: Flash flooding hits Maryland community

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Flash floods struck a Maryland community wracked by similar flooding in 2016, authorities said, and water rescues were being carried out as raging brown waters surged through the streets Sunday.

News outlets showed photos and video of turbulent water rushing down Main Street in Ellicott City, some 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore. That’s in the same area devastated by flash flooding in July 2016. There was no immediate report of any injuries.

Footage of Sunday’s flash flooding showed water surging around cars and pickup trucks and coursing over the top of their wheels. The Howard County Fire & EMS agency tweeted that water was above the first floor of some buildings.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents of the affected area to seek higher ground.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than the 2016 flooding that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for the area, calling it an “extremely dangerous situation” and urging motorists not to attempt to navigate flooded roads.

Some Baltimore County roads were also flooded. A spokeswoman in Baltimore County said the fire department has received dozens of calls about cars stuck in high water and flooded basements.