Open
Close
Saturday, May 26, 2018
Holiday Hours
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Iran detains professor over insulting Sunni Muslims

Iran detains professor over insulting Sunni Muslims

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that the country’s authorities have detained a university professor over insulting Sunni Muslims.

The Saturday report said that, after locals voiced their anger, forces from the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard detained a professor of Persian Literature at Azad University in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan for posting a video online insulting Sunni Muslims.

Though most Iranians are Shiite, Iran’s eastern Baloch region is majority Sunni. Zahedan city, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and Baluch separatists.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.