AP Top Political News at 12:41 a.m. EDT
2018-05-25
Trump steering clear of messy House immigration fight
Trump shifts stance on Korea summit from ‘off’ to ‘maybe’
AP Source: Trump lawyer met Russian oligarch at Trump Tower
The Latest: Trump not backing down on ‘spy’ allegations
Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers
Trump takes steps to ease firing of federal workers
Source: Trump administration has cut deal with China’s ZTE
Giuliani: White House wants briefing on classified info
Trump tells grads ‘you don’t give up, you don’t give in’
Judge denies Manafort motion to throw out charges of lying