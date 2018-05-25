AP Top Political News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

Open
Trump steering clear of messy House immigration fight

Trump shifts stance on Korea summit from ‘off’ to ‘maybe’

AP Source: Trump lawyer met Russian oligarch at Trump Tower

The Latest: Trump not backing down on ‘spy’ allegations

Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers

Trump takes steps to ease firing of federal workers

Source: Trump administration has cut deal with China’s ZTE

Giuliani: White House wants briefing on classified info

Trump tells grads ‘you don’t give up, you don’t give in’

Judge denies Manafort motion to throw out charges of lying

