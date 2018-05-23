AP Top News at 2:42 p.m. EDT
2018-05-23
Trump cancels summit, citing ‘open hostility’ by North Korea
N. Korea demolishes nuclear test site as journalists watch
‘It’s about time’: Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson
Dem, GOP leaders to get classified briefings on Russia probe
Cyclone Mekunu pounds Yemen island on its path to Oman
London couple convicted of murdering nanny, burning her body
Probe: Missile that downed MH17 came from Russia-based unit
MLB panel says baseballs getting extra lift, cause unknown
The Latest: Trump’s letter to Kim was dictated to Bolton
Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest