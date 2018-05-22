Congo announces 6 new confirmed cases of Ebola virus

MBANDAKA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health ministry has announced six new confirmed cases of the Ebola virus and two new suspected cases while a vaccination effort enters its second day.

A dozen health workers in the northwestern provincial capital of Mbandaka have received vaccinations as the impoverished nation tries to contain the deadly virus in the city of more than 1 million.

The health ministry says there are now 28 confirmed Ebola cases, 21 probable ones and two suspected. The death toll stands at 27.

Health worker Ezela Elange says he hopes the vaccinated doctors and nurses can now go to the epidemic’s rural epicenter to help.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Congo warns that the outbreak is far from over. It emphasizes community surveillance and safe burials.