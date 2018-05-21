Trump the dealmaker facing challenges ahead of NKorea summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korea is drawing near, and there is growing anxiety among Trump and his allies over how he can score a victory on the world stage.

Trump has struggled to define his objectives for the historic sit-down scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. On Tuesday, he’s set to meet at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to prepare for the summit.

Senior administration officials say Trump has been focused on the summit’s pageantry. Three people with knowledge of the effort tell The Associated Press that the president hasn’t been deeply engaged in briefing materials on North Korea’s nuclear program. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.