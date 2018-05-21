Open
Media: Men shoot at youth in French city, 1 injury reported

PARIS (AP) — A French newspaper is reporting that hooded men shot at young people near a Marseille culture center, but a local police official says the event is not being investigated as terrorism.

Marseille’s La Provence newspaper says the men arrived in three vehicles and opened fire with Kalashnikov rifles on Monday evening.

The paper says at least one injured person was taken to a hospital.

La Provence also reports there was an exchange of gunfire with police.

Marseille police official Christophe Reynaud said the shooting is not being treated as terror-related.

