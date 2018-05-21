Mass school shootings mostly happening in small-town America

ATLANTA (AP) — The massacre that killed 10 people at a high school in Texas last week was just the latest to happen in a small or suburban city.

Of the 10 deadliest school shootings in the U.S., all but one took place in a town with fewer than 75,000 residents and the vast majority of them were in cities with fewer than 50,000 people.

These are places with low crime rates, good schools and a sense of community. And experts say those attributes are what make small rural and suburban towns a breeding ground for the next school shooter.

Experts say the phenomenon is due to a variety of factors that include easy access to guns and the copycat effect of disturbed suburban and small-town teenagers emulating each other.