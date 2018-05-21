High court to hear challenge to Virginia uranium mining ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to Virginia’s decades-old ban on uranium mining.

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear the challenge to the ban, which has been in place in 1982.

The ban’s challengers are the owners of a massive uranium deposit in the state’s Pittsylvania County. It is the largest known deposit of uranium in the United States. The deposit’s owners had attempted to get state lawmakers to overturn the ban between 2008 and 2013. When that failed, they challenged the ban in federal court. But lower courts sided with the state.

The federal government had urged the Supreme Court to take the case. Virginia asked it not to.