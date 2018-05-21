George Stevens Jr. adds history to the film academy library

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — American Film Institute founder and Kennedy Center Honors creator George Stevens Jr. is adding another chapter to film history by donating hundreds of items spanning five generations of his family to film academy’s Margaret Herrick Library and its archive.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Monday that Stevens Jr. will be contributing letters, photographs and scripts from his career, including his work with his father George Stevens on “Giant” and his own work in President John F. Kennedy’s administration.

His previous donation of a wide-ranging record of his father’s distinguished career in 1980 helped turn the film academy library into an internationally respected resource.

Stevens Jr. tells The Associated Press that he’s a great believer in the importance of history as it applies to motion pictures.