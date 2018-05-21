Former officer who shot naked man says he was being attacked

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran said he was being attacked when he fired on the man.

Robert Olsen took the stand Monday during a pretrial hearing in DeKalb County Superior Court. He faces charges including felony murder in the March 2015 shooting death of 27-year-old Anthony Hill.

Olsen was a DeKalb County police officer and was responding to a call about a naked man behaving erratically outside a suburban Atlanta apartment complex.

Olsen testified that Hill sprinted toward him and didn’t slow down when the officer ordered him to stop. Olsen said he fired when Hill was 3 to 5 feet away.

Olsen’s attorneys say he acted appropriately and are asking the judge to drop the charges against him.