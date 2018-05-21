Clashes escalate in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say clashes between Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine have escalated.

The headquarters for the Ukrainian operations in the east said two soldiers were killed and another four were wounded in fighting near the village of Yuzhnoye early Monday.

The separatists in the Donetsk region accused Ukraine of using heavy artillery and tanks to shell residential areas. They said four civilians were killed and another four were wounded in Ukrainian shelling last week.

The conflict in the east erupted after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and has killed more than 10,000 since April 2014. A 2015 peace agreement signed in Minsk has helped reduce hostilities, but clashes continue.