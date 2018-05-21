Blankenship to seek US Senate seat as 3rd-party candidate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Despite having lost the Republican primary, convicted ex-coal baron Don Blankenship says he’s going to continue his bid for U.S. Senate as a third-party candidate.

Blankenship’s campaign said in a news release Monday that he’ll be running as a member of the Constitution Party, which nominated him by a unanimous vote.

Blankenship spent a year in federal prison after being convicted for violating mine regulations after the 2010 explosion at one of his mines killed 29 miners.

Republican voters rejected Blankenship in the West Virginia Senate GOP primary earlier this month, in which he sold himself as “Trumpier than Trump” but was vigorously opposed by President Donald Trump. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey claimed the nomination instead, promoting his record of challenging policies of the Obama administration.