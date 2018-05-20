Talk of the Town – Operation Finally Home & Lydia’s House

Share this: Facebook

Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and has already had a significant impact across the country. To date, we have over 250 home projects completed or in planning in 33 states providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America’s military heroes and the widows of the fallen, those who have worn America’s uniform and sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms and values. While we are very proud of the work we have been able to do, we are keenly aware that there is much more to be done.Lydia’s House works in faith to end domestic violence by being a place of healing and a voice of hope for abused women and their children. Lydia’s House fulfills this mission by providing safe, affordable transitional housing in a confidential location for a maximum of two years. Assisting women and their children to create and implement long term individual life-goal plans which include education, training, employment, and safe housing. Facilitating access to information and referrals to community resources. Creating awareness about domestic violence through a speaker’s bureau and an outreach educational ministry.