2018 midterms: An early heat for 2020 Democrats?

ATLANTA (AP) — Look closely enough at the 2018 midterm campaign and you’ll see the stirrings of a Democratic scramble to reclaim the White House from President Donald Trump.

National figures such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and up-and-comers including California Sen. Kamala Harris are making the rounds among fellow Democrats. They’re raising and distributing campaign cash, endorsing candidates and meeting political activists across the country.

Their movements reflect competing strategies for establishing their reputations and shaping a party that lacks a clear leader.

For senators trying to get better known, a primary goal is proving fundraising strength and party loyalty, without necessarily taking sides in the larger fight between the left and moderates who split on minimum wage, health insurance and other issues.