Seeking first major, Jimenez grabs 3-shot lead at Regions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Regions Tradition.

Jimenez birdied the final hole to reach 17-under 199 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, matching Gil Morgan’s 54-hole Tradition record set in 1997. Steve Stricker was second in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Jimenez has six top-five finishes in senior majors but is seeking his first victory. The Spaniard has four PGA Tour Champions titles.

Stricker eagled the par-4 eighth in a 65.

Kevin Sutherland, Joe Durant and Gene Sauers were four shots back. Durant shot 67, Sutherland 68, and Sauers 70.