Open
Close
Saturday, May 19, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

No contest: LeBron, Cavs pound Celtics early in Game 3 rout

Justify wins foggy Preakness, keeps Triple Crown bid alive

Vasillevskiy shines late, Lightning hold off Capitals 3-2

Kemp helps Dodgers rally past Nats, sweep doubleheader

Warriors eager to get back on the court, respond from loss

Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football

Kevin Harvick picks up $1 million check with All-Star win

Helio, Danica move on; Hinchcliffe is bumped from Indy 500

Nationals’ Kendrick tears Achilles, will miss rest of season

Rookie Wise joins Leishman for lead as wind blows at Nelson

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.