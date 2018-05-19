AP Top Political News at 12:58 a.m. EDT
2018-05-19
US, China agree to cut American trade deficit
CIA’s Haspel can tap undercover work in Russian operations
Trump welcomes wife home in tweet that misspells her name
McCaskill defends CIA vote, says reasons are classified
Arizona ‘Dreamers’ struggle after losing cheaper tuition
White House pushes ahead with Mideast peace plan
Trump Jr. met with Mueller witness during campaign
Conservative revolt over immigration sinks House farm bill
The Latest: Trump misspells wife’s name in homecoming tweet
US, China say Beijing commits to buying more American goods