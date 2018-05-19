AP Top International News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2018-05-19
US and China pledge work toward easing trade tensions
Oprah to Idris: Celebrities spice up royal wedding
A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds
Markle’s bridal gown work of Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller
Episcopal bishop Curry gives royal wedding an American flair
Love and fire: Text of Michael Curry’s royal wedding address
The Latest: Royal newlyweds to spend night in Windsor Castle
Maduro favored as Venezuelans vote amid crisis
Congo says 3 new Ebola cases confirmed in large city
Palestinians: 2 wounded from Israeli border fire have died