AP Top Business News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2018-05-19
US and China pledge work toward easing trade tensions
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes
Company says gas leak caused explosion at Houston-area plant
US, China say Beijing commits to buying more American goods
Gay-friendly Apple weighs North Carolina despite LGBT laws
Panda Beer anyone? Craft beers flow in middle-class China
Hasbro trademarks Play-doh’s scent: Sweet, slightly musky
Conservative revolt over immigration sinks House farm bill
US stock indexes cap choppy trading week with a mixed finish
Malaysians transfixed by luxury goods seized from ex-PM flat