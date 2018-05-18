Substitute teacher, Pakistani exchange student among victims

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A substitute teacher who relatives say had a “lust for life” and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

Leia Olinde says her aunt, Cynthia Tisdale, was among those killed Friday morning at Santa Fe High School. Olinde’s fiance, Eric Sanders, said of the substitute teacher that “words don’t explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people.”

Exchange student Sabika Sheikh was also killed. Megan Lysaght with the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Abroad program confirmed the news in a letter to other exchange students.

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder in the shooting. He was denied bond at a hearing Friday evening.