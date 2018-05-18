AP source: Cowboys’ Gregory seeks return after yearlong ban

DALLAS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the application says Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is set to seek reinstatement after missing the 2017 season over multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Gregory’s application should be received by the league office within days in hopes that he will be reinstated in time for training camp in late July, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because of privacy stipulations in the drug policy.

The NFL’s policy says those involved in the process will work to help Commissioner Roger Goodell rule within 60 days of receiving the application. The league declined to comment.

The 25-year-old Gregory last played in the 2016 regular-season finale, when the former Nebraska standout had his first career sack at the end of his second season. He was suspended before Dallas’ playoff loss, his third suspension of the season.

Gregory slid to the Cowboys at the end of the second round in 2015 because of off-field concerns that included a positive test for marijuana at the NFL combine.

