School official calls police chief ‘skinhead’ during stop

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school board member has been caught on camera cursing at a police officer who pulled her over for speeding and calling the local police chief “a skinhead cop.”

South Orange-Maplewood School Board Member Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad can be heard using profanity when being issued tickets by the South Orange officer in dashcam video of the April 27 traffic stop. Although the driver identifies herself as Lawson-Muhammad, she cannot be seen on the video.

Lawson-Muhammad, who is black, can be heard telling the white police officer that she’s “scared of cops because you guys hurt black people,” and suggesting that she would contact local officials. She also refers to the police chief as “a skinhead cop.”

NJ.com reports Lawson-Muhammad and the school board didn’t respond to requests for comment.