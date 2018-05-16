Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.
BIG NEWS out of Nashville today…Sam Hunt released a new song. Plus hear about FGL writing “Meant to Be” and Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa fiesta!
