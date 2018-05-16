Lawyer: Ex-CIA employee in leak probe ‘deeply saddened’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer says the 29-year-old former CIA employee listed by the government as a target in its probe of a massive leak of cyber hacking tools is “deeply saddened” he could face espionage charges.

Assistant federal defender Sabrina Shroff commented Tuesday about her client, 29-year-old Joshua Adam Schulte.

A prosecutor said last week that Schulte was likely to be face charges stemming from a grand jury probe related to a “broader investigation” unrelated to child pornography charges that have him locked up without bail in New York.

Shroff says Schulte has spent years working to ensure the safety of his country. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Laroche said in January that Schulte was a target of the government’s probe. Schulte’s name was first reported Tuesday by The Washington Post.