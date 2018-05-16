Kensington Palace silent on reports Markle’s father is ill

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace is not commenting on reports that Meghan Markle’s father needs a heart procedure and will miss the royal wedding.

Prince Harry’s press office said Wednesday there is no additional comment beyond a statement made two days ago calling for respect for Markle’s father, Thomas.

Thomas Markle told the TMZ celebrity website he needs treatment for blocked coronary arteries.

The 73-year-old is a retired cinematographer who lives in Mexico. He had been expected to spend the days before the wedding in Britain meeting Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

He is also scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle during the wedding ceremony in St. George’s Chapel.

The palace has not announced any alternative plans for Thomas Markle’s role.

___

