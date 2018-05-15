Trump Indonesia project gets Chinese government partner

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese government-owned company has signed on to build a theme park in a vast development in Indonesia that also features a Trump hotel and condos.

The move comes just as President Donald Trump heads into difficult negotiations with China over a trade dispute.

The Indonesian company that owns the property outside Jakarta confirmed this week it has hired a subsidiary of the state-owned Metallurgical Corp. of China as the theme park’s builder. The property owner three years earlier struck a deal for the development to include a Trump-branded hotel, condos and a championship golf course.

Ethics experts say help from a Chinese state-owned company on a project that benefits Trump’s business could put him in violation of a clause in the Constitution banning gifts from foreign governments.