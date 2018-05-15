The Latest: US says it’s going ahead with NKorea summit plan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea’s threat to cancel the summit with the United States (all times local):

4:50 a.m.

The United States says it is going ahead with plans for the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department says the U.S. has not heard anything directly from Pyongyang or Seoul that would change that. Her comment came shortly after South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the North was threatening to cancel the summit because of ongoing military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Kim had previously indicated he understood the need and purpose of the U.S. continuing its long-planned joint exercises with South Korea.

Yonhap says the two-week military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea started Friday and included about 100 warplanes.

___

4:20 a.m.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency says North Korea is canceling a high-level meeting between the two countries and is threatening also to cancel a summit with the United States due to ongoing military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.

The two Koreas were set to hold a meeting Wednesday at a border village to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks to reduce border tension and restart reunions between families separated by the Korean War.

Yonhap says North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported that Wednesday’s meeting was canceled and that Pyongyang was questioning whether next month’s summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump can also take place as planned.

