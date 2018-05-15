The Latest: China calls on Israel to exercise restraint

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Latest on developments at the Gaza border (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

China is calling on Israel to exercise restraint along its border with Gaza a day after 58 Palestinians were killed in a protest.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that China “opposes violent acts targeting innocent people” and urges all sides to avoid escalating tensions.

Lu said China believes in a two-state resolution and that the status of Jerusalem should be resolved through dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis in accordance with relevant U.N. resolutions.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have rallied in recent weeks near Israel’s border fence to protest a blockade of Gaza and the move of the U.S. Embassy to contested Jerusalem.

China has long championed the Palestinian cause while also maintaining close economic, diplomatic and military relations with Israel.

___

11:40 a.m.

The government of Muslim-majority Malaysia says the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem will jeopardize efforts toward finding a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israel conflict.

Its foreign ministry said in a statement that security in the region will be undermined and sentiments inflamed, hampering any future peace negotiations.

The statement said, “Malaysia wishes to reiterate its firm position that a two-state solution, in which the Palestinians and the Israelis live side by side in peace, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine is the only viable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

___

9:25 a.m.

The Israeli military says its aircraft have struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to mass border protests.

The military says Tuesday it struck 11 “terror targets” in a Hamas military compound. Tanks targeted another two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.

The military says that protesters used 10 explosive devices and firebombs against troops and that shots were fired at soldiers positioned along the border. While there was no breach of the border fence, the military says many protesters attempted to enter Israel.

Israeli fire killed 58 Palestinians in Monday’s protest. On Tuesday, Palestinians mark the 70th anniversary of their uprooting during the war surrounding Israel’s creation, known as their “nakba,” or catastrophe

___

8:45 a.m.

Palestinians will be burying their dead Tuesday after 58 people were killed by Israel during Gaza border protests.

Khaled Batch, the head of the grassroots organizing committee of the protests, says Tuesday will be a day for funerals, suggesting there were no plans for border marches. Israeli media reported some tents where protesters have been gathering have been taken down at the border.

Tuesday is what Palestinians call their “nakba” anniversary, or catastrophe marking the creation of Israel 70 years ago.

Gaza health officials say the Palestinian death toll from a day of mass border protests Monday has risen to 58, including 57 people killed by Israeli fire and a baby who died from tear gas inhalation.