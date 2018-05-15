Padres’ Jordan Lyles perfect through 6 innings vs Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres right-hander Jordan Lyles is pitching a perfect game through six innings against Colorado.

Lyles struck out eight and threw 62 pitches while retiring his first 18 batters Tuesday. The Rockies have hit only one ball out of the infield.

San Diego had a 4-0 lead.

The Padres are the only team in the majors without a no-hitter.