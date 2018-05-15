Stacey had chocolate covered strawberries delivered to her mom for Mother’s Day. Problem was, they were delivered early and ended up sitting on her sunny porch all day!
Jonah chanelled Jason Aldean and wrote a song about those poor strawberries. It’s not Dirt Road Anthem, it’s Strawberry Porch Anthem…
LISTEN: Strawberry Porch Anthem
