Man charged with stalking Rihanna, burglarizing her home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there has been charged with stalking the singer, who was not at home at the time.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say 26-year-old Eduardo Leon of Fullerton was charged Monday with felony counts of stalking, burglary and vandalism, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He has not entered a plea and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Leon is accused of climbing over a fence and breaking into the house on May 9. Authorities say Rihanna’s assistant found him and called police.