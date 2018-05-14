Box Office Top 20: ‘Avengers’ holds at No. 1 for third week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers: Infinity War” topped the charts for the third weekend in a row, adding $62.1 million to its domestic grosses.

The superhero blockbuster has now earned $548.1 million from North American theaters.

It easily beat out newcomers, such as the Melissa McCarthy comedy “Life of the Party,” which opened in second place with $17.9 million, and the Gabrielle Union thriller “Breaking In,” which took third with $17.6 million.

In fourth place was “Overboard,” with $9.9 million in its second week, followed by “A Quiet Place” with $6.5 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “Avengers: Infinity War,” Disney, $62,078,047, 4,474 locations, $13,875 average, $548,090,150, 3 Weeks.

2. “Life of The Party,” Warner Bros., $17,886,075, 3,656 locations, $4,892 average, $17,886,075, 1 Week.

3. “Breaking In,” Universal, $17,630,285, 2,537 locations, $6,949 average, $17,630,285, 1 Week.

4. “Overboard,” Lionsgate, $9,864,415, 2,006 locations, $4,917 average, $29,358,392, 2 Weeks.

5. “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, $6,455,396, 3,144 locations, $2,053 average, $169,608,030, 6 Weeks.

6. “I Feel Pretty,” STX Entertainment, $3,805,437, 2,858 locations, $1,332 average, $43,952,013, 4 Weeks.

7. “Rampage,” Warner Bros., $3,462,442, 2,548 locations, $1,359 average, $89,827,105, 5 Weeks.

8. “Tully,” Focus Features, $2,248,945, 1,356 locations, $1,659 average, $6,992,005, 2 Weeks.

9. “Black Panther,” Disney, $2,077,207, 1,370 locations, $1,516 average, $696,331,818, 13 Weeks.

10. “RBG,” Magnolia Pictures, $1,188,186, 179 locations, $6,638 average, $2,025,953, 2 Weeks.

11. “A Wrinkle In Time,” Disney, $1,156,780, 1,984 locations, $583 average, $96,812,656, 10 Weeks.

12. “Blockers,” Universal, $1,115,025, 1,111 locations, $1,004 average, $58,126,660, 6 Weeks.

13. “Isle Of Dogs,” Fox Searchlight, $1,072,567, 1,046 locations, $1,025 average, $29,951,941, 8 Weeks.

14. “Super Troopers 2,” 20th Century Fox, $982,594, 1,379 locations, $713 average, $27,383,171, 4 Weeks.

15. “Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare,” Universal, $916,100, 1,269 locations, $722 average, $39,727,000, 5 Weeks.

16. “Raazi,” Zee Studios International, $894,284, 132 locations, $6,775 average, $894,284, 1 Week.

17. “Ready Player One,” Warner Bros., $892,682, 804 locations, $1,110 average, $134,563,601, 7 Weeks.

18. “Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder),” Independent, $679,531, 69 locations, $9,848 average, $679,531, 1 Week.

19. “Bad Samaritan,” Vertical Entertainment, $518,597, 1,546 locations, $335 average, $3,088,522, 2 Weeks.

20. “Disobedience,” Bleecker Street, $420,895, 100 locations, $4,209 average, $1,189,096, 3 Weeks.

___

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.