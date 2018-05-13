Turkish president heads to UK before meetings with queen, PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on his way to Britain where he’ll meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

Before leaving Istanbul for London on Sunday, Erdogan called the U.K. a “strategic partner and ally” and said he would be discussing bilateral, regional and international issues with May. They include the latest developments in Cyprus, where Turkey and Britain act as guarantors, and a “joint action plan” in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Erdogan said his three-day visit would also focus on increasing Turkey-Britain trade.

He said that “we want to continue our economic relations as the governments of Turkey and the United Kingdom without interruptions after Brexit.”

Erdogan will also be speaking at think tank Chatham House and meeting investors.